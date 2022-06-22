Hundreds of new computers for community libraries

Hundreds of new, higher-quality computers for public use have been installed in all community libraries in the city.

In total 520 PCs are now available across the city making it easier for those residents who struggle to access digital devices.

Geoff Cross, an ‘IT Buddy’ at Sutton library, said: “The new computers are a godsend. Gone are the tired old lumps and here are the state-of-the art sleek beasts to keep up with the current demands from our customers. We can now search the web, write our letters and fill our spreadsheets with confidence.

“It is now a joy to face the screen and confidently browse at a speed we expect today. Showing people their speed and capability is a joy. Thankyou Brum!”

Cllr Jayne Francis, cabinet member for digital, culture, heritage and tourism, added: “It’s great to hear these new computers are being used and appreciated. Digital inclusion is vital and being able to have free access to a good quality PC can make a huge difference to people’s daily lives – especially with the help of the wonderful IT Buddies.”

Library members can book computer sessions for up to three hours per session at the Library of Birmingham or up to two hours per session at community libraries.