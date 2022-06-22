Launch of the COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF) for businesses

This new business rate relief scheme is applicable to the 2021/2022 financial year and has been introduced by the government to support those businesses affected by the pandemic that were ineligible to apply for existing Business Rates support (for example: expanded retail relief).

The award of this relief is at the discretion of Eden District Council. Any applications for this relief will be considered in line with the Council’s policy for the COVID -19 Additional Relief Fund. However, the CARF government issued guidance on GOV.UK confirms that the following circumstances cannot be considered for award under this scheme regardless of the policy adopted:

Businesses that do not have a charge to pay in the 2021/2022 financial year

Businesses in receipt of, or eligible for, the Expanded Retail Discount and the Nursery Discount, for example: shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels, self-catering accommodation and so on.

Businesses that do not have a charge to pay due to the awarding of other reliefs, for example: small business rates relief, charitable relief, discretionary relief and so on.

Businesses that are not in occupation (or are in intermittent occupation) in the 2021/2022 financial year

Businesses who have already received the maximum permitted subsidy allowances

Businesses that are in administration, insolvent or where a striking-off notice has been made

Hereditaments occupied by billing authorities, certain governing authorities, for example: a parish or county council) or a functional body

The funding for this scheme has been limited by government allocation. The amount of relief to be awarded to successful applicants will be determined once the application window has closed.

Please review our CARF policy prior to completion of any application form as it outlines eligibility criteria, as well as those who do not qualify under this scheme. The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on Sunday 31 July 2022.

For more information and to apply, please go to www.eden.gov.uk/business-and-trade/business-rates/business-rates-relief-and-reduction/covid-19-additional-relief-fund-carf/