Mid Suffolk Chairman shows support for children and teenagers with ASD » Babergh Mid Suffolk
A local charity in Stowmarket is set to benefit from a fundraising boost having been selected as the chosen charity by new Mid Suffolk District Council chairman, Cllr James Caston.
Cllr Caston was elected Chairman of Mid Suffolk District Council at its Full Council meeting last month, succeeding former Chairman Cllr Paul Ekpenyong.
One of the responsibilities of the Chairman is to select a charity and arrange fundraising activities throughout the year.
This year as Chairman Cllr Caston has selected the Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs as his chosen charity.
Cllr Caston said: I was humbled by my nominations and consider it an honour to have been elected as Chairman. I am looking forward to serving the council in this way and having a role in helping to guide the future for our residents.
“I have chosen the Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs as my charity, because of the amazing work they do. They support families looking after children and young people with autism, offering them the opportunity to be themselves in a safe environment. The club also gives parents and guardians the chance to have some respite from the everyday challenges of parenting a child with autism, which is really something special.”
Russell Langley Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs said:
“We are incredibly grateful to have been selected this year. We rely on voluntary donations and grants for our income and the more funds we have help us to make a bigger difference in the lives of the young people and their families who come to us. Support like this has been vital to our local charity, especially coming through the recent pandemic.
“Our thanks to Cllr Caston for choosing us and raising awareness of the work we do with these amazing young people, and we look forward to the year ahead.”