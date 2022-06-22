Mid Suffolk Chairman shows support for children and teenagers with ASD » Babergh Mid Suffolk

A local charity in Stowmarket is set to benefit from a fundraising boost having been selected as the chosen charity by new Mid Suffolk District Council chairman, Cllr James Caston.

Cllr Caston was elected Chairman of Mid Suffolk District Council at its Full Council meeting last month, succeeding former Chairman Cllr Paul Ekpenyong.

One of the responsibilities of the Chairman is to select a charity and arrange fundraising activities throughout the year.

This year as Chairman Cllr Caston has selected the Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs as his chosen charity.