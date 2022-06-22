New Community Strategy will listen to residents and chart a new direction for Hull

Papers now published online, for the next meeting of Hull City Council’s Cabinet, propose the development of a new Community Strategy for the next 10 years.

The council’s City Plan has guided much of what the authority has done over the past 10 years. Now, the council is setting a new Community Strategy to take it into the future.

At the heart of the proposal for a new Community Strategy is the council’s commitment to listening to local communities about the issues that matter to them, and giving people a say on the future of their city.

The proposals being presented to Cabinet, if approved, will kick off a consultation process to develop a new city-wide “Hull Community Strategy” that will guide the council’s work.

The plan will be presented for approval at the next meeting of Hull City Council’s Cabinet.

Commenting, the Leader of Hull City Council, Mike Ross, said:

“As the Leader of Hull City Council, I am determined to put the city’s residents at the heart of what we do.

“We are ambitious for the city and everyone who lives here. That’s why I’ve commissioned a new plan for the future and want your input to be a key part of it.

“At the core of our plan is having a council that listens, and delivers a greener, cleaner, healthier and safer Hull.

“Watch out for opportunities to have your say on how we can work with you to achieve this as the development of a new Community Strategy gets under way.”

Find out more about the strategy here.