Plans to build upon significant progress in Children’s Services

At its meeting on Wednesday 22 June, the county council’s cabinet will be asked to approve plans which build upon the significant improvements made in Gloucestershire Children’s Services.

Following the latest inspection report, which Ofsted said showed significant progress had been made in many areas, the council has devised an extensive improvement plan to address recommendations made, which will be submitted to inspectors by 15 July.

The improvement plan looks at progressing from an overall position of ‘requires improvement’ to one of ‘good’ and goes further, looking at what needs to be done to deliver sustainably good services.

If approved by cabinet, the improvement plan will be overseen regularly by the council’s senior leadership, elected members and a multi-agency Improvement Board.

Cllr Stephen Davies, Cabinet Member for Children’s Safeguarding and Early Years at Gloucestershire County Council said: “We can be rightly proud of the significant progress we have made, and whilst there is more to be done, we know we’ve got what it takes to achieve a ‘good’ rating.

“We have a stable leadership in place, Ofsted commended our social workers for their passion in achieving the best for children they support, and how a more stable workforce is helping to deliver better support for families.

“We are ambitious for children and young people and together we will continue to work hard to help them achieve their full potential. We are determined to continue our improvement journey and this plan gives us the clarity we need to do that.”

A copy of the cabinet report and improvement plan can be found here