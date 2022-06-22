Put on your trainers or the kettle to support Northumbria Healthcare’s Bright charity – Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

The world’s biggest and best half-marathon takes place on Sunday, September 11, and Bright has a limited number of charity places available.

The charity simply asks that runners pay a £59 registration fee and commit to raising £200 in sponsorship. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/great-north-run-2022-registration-299418527877

Northumbria Healthcare’s chief executive, Sir James Mackey, said: “The Great North Run is a fantastic event and a wonderful example of the kind of community spirit we have in the North East.

“As well as being a special day and a good challenge for many, it also raises much-needed funds for charities such as our very own Bright charity, which does such a great job in providing additional support for our patients and staff.

“We are part of the national Active Hospitals pilot, which is about encouraging our patients and staff to be more active, because we know how important physical activity is for our health and wellbeing.

“Every movement counts so you don’t have to be a runner, but if you are and fancy taking on the Great North Run, your support for Bright would be very gratefully received.”

Bright funds those things that the NHS does not, including better facilities for patients and their families at our hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside alongside support for staff to enable them to provide the best possible care. Money goes towards improving the hospital environment, buying specialist equipment and providing the little extras which make a real difference to the experience of patients.

But you don’t have to run a half-marathon to provide support for Bright and its work for patients and staff.

On Tuesday, July 5, residents in Northumberland and North Tyneside are invited to host their own NHS Big Tea event on the health service’s 74th birthday.

Led by NHS Charities Together, the NHS Big Tea brings the nation together to celebrate the birthday, giving thanks to the workforce, while raising funds to provide the extra support needed for staff, patients, and volunteers.

Last year more than 4,800 hosts signed up, collectively raising more than £500,000. This year, NHS Charities Together hopes to make the event the biggest NHS Big Tea to date, with a collective fundraising target of £775,000.

Ellie Orton OBE, chief executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “The NHS can’t face every challenge alone and the network of NHS charities is proud to have funded hundreds of incredible projects supporting staff, patients and communities.”

To sign up to host your own NHS Big Tea event and receive a fundraising support pack, visit www.nhsbigtea.co.uk/find?charityId=186992