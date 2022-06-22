Refreshing the One Coventry Plan 2022 – 2030 – Coventry City Council

We want to hear from people who live, work or study in Coventry about their views on the city’s priorities over the next eight years.



Coventry City Council wants to hear from people who live, work or study in Coventry about their views on the city’s priorities over the next eight years.

The One Coventry Plan, informed by residents, outlines what the Council believes its vision and priorities should be up until 2030. People’s views on how we now deliver on this are important to us, as the best opportunities for Coventry can only be achieved by all of us working together.

The plan describes the way that we work together with residents and partners as our One Coventry approach. The approach helps bring people and organisations from across the city together to work as one to make the biggest, positive difference to the lives of those who live and work in the city.

Councillor George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council said: “Our last Plan was written in 2016 and lots of significant events have happened since then – including Brexit, UK City of Culture and of course the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Plan is being refreshed to ensure that it is reflective of the emerging priorities for the Council, residents, local communities and the city for the coming years.

“We will build on the learning from our city-wide response to COVID, and the way individuals and organisations joined forces to protect one another and provide invaluable support. This amazing response showed how strong we are when we work together, and we need to build on that.

“Through our One Coventry approach, we will make the biggest and most impactful difference to the lives of Coventry people and want to hear what people have to say about our One Coventry Plan”.

The three main priorities are:

To improve the outcomes and tackle inequalities for people and the communities of our city

To increase the prosperity for those who live and work in our city

To tackle the causes and consequences of climate change

Improving outcomes and tackling inequalities means creating communities where residents get the best possible start in life, experience good health and age well, in a city that celebrates diversity and protects the most vulnerable.

Improving outcomes for local people will also help the us to build prosperity across the city. There is a clear link between better wealth and better health. The Council wants to create a city where businesses can start and grow, and new jobs are created.

Everyone knows the importance of tackling climate change. There will be a focus on tackling the causes of climate change and lessen the inevitable results that will come from this. Being at the heart of a future green industrial revolution will also create more jobs for Coventry residents.

But the Council cannot achieve all these ambitious plans on our own which is why we will work in a One Coventry way with our residents, communities and partners.

People can have their say by filling in this short survey.

There are also opportunities to attend workshops where Council officers will be available to share more information and answer any questions on the priorities. If you’d like to attend a workshop, register your interest.

If you would like to request a paper copy of the survey, or need this information in another format or language, contact: onecoventry@coventry.gov.uk or telephone: 08085 834333.



