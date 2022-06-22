SEND Next Choices to take centre stage at first direct arena Leeds

A brand new event to support young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is set to take centre stage at the First Direct Arena this Thursday (23 June).

The new event will allow young people, parents and carers to explore a wide range of options and potential next steps for young adults with SEND as they get ready for adult life.

With over 60 organisations set to attend the event, attendees will be able to access information about jobs, apprenticeships, training and skills opportunities including FE courses, volunteering, leisure activities, finances and benefits.

The event is free, and anyone who may benefit is welcome to attend, tickets can be booked online from the arena website.

Further information about the event, including a full visitor guide and additional resources can be found at the Leeds Local Offer website by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/sendnextchoices2022

Speaking ahead of the event Councillor Jonathon Pryor, executive member for economy, culture and education, said:

“It’s an exciting for the city that the council is launching this new event to support young people with SEND to explore their next steps. It is really important that Leeds develops an inclusive economy, and this event will help improve access to opportunities for a wide range of young people.

“I would really encourage anyone who may be interested in finding out more about the opportunities available across Leeds to book their free ticket for the inaugural SEND Next Choices event.”