Young people urged to build a future in the construction industry

A new campaign is encouraging young people in Exeter to explore a career in construction to help build a brighter future.

Building Greater Exeter and Build Torbay have joined forces to create the Build a Better Tomorrow campaign.

It highlights the wide variety of roles and training opportunities available to 16 to 24-year-olds.

It is now running across YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook, using a short film that showcases the breadth and depth of the construction industry, featuring several construction partners with offices and sites in the Exeter and Torbay areas.

Research shows an extra 41,950 construction workers will be needed in the South West from 2022 to 2026, and young people are being urged to consider a career in construction.

With more than 180 job roles to choose from both onsite and in the office, higher than average salaries, good career progression and a host of other benefits, Careers in Construction highlights the variety of roles available and how you can make a difference to the future of the industry.

Build a Better Tomorrow aims to raise awareness of:

The diversity of roles available in the industry, from sustainability specialists to architectural technicians, as well as the more well-known roles on site

The variety of roles in the industry – there are over 180 jobs to choose from both on site and in the office and the fact that it is an industry for all genders

The reward and recognition available in the industry, with higher than average salaries and excellent career progression.

Environmental sustainability – transforming the lives of others through innovative and sustainable building and development o the importance of digital skills, which are vital to most construction projects, with the latest technologies being used to innovate and develop buildings and infrastructure

It includes interviews with a number of young people working on live construction sites in the South West to tell you what it’s like to work in the construction industry.

For more information on working in the construction industry and the next steps visit www.constructioncareersuk.co.uk