Bands in the Park are back in Coventry’s Parks for the summer! – Coventry City Council

Live music returns to many of Coventry’s fabulous parks this summer with the Bands in the Park series of concerts.

Following the first event, which took place as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, the programme continues in Holbrooks Park on Sunday 19 June with the very popular Dene River Jazz playing from 2pm to 3.30pm.

If you have never been to a Bands in the Park event, it is a relaxing, family friendly musical experience in many of the city’s beautiful parks on a Sunday afternoon, taking place from June until the end of September.

The mini concerts are free and there are always wide variety of musical styles and bands. The aim is to entertain, bring a smile and perhaps enjoy a dance in great surroundings.

Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, Coventry City Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Parks said: “It’s lovely to be able to welcome back this much-loved series of mini concerts for people to get out into the fresh air and listen to some great music. What better way is there to spend a summer’s afternoon than in one of our beautiful parks enjoying some fabulous entertainment? I hope everyone enjoys this great series of free events and continue to enjoy all our lovely parks across the city.”

As always, the music is performed by musicians passionate about the music and the programme includes ever-popular regulars and groups new for this year including the splendidly named Bunny Burrows Big Band!

Join us and make a Sunday that bit more special.

