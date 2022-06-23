Cabinet members approve delivery of further 125 new council homes!

Cabinet members at Doncaster Council have today approved plans to build an additional 125 new homes across seven existing sites.

The plans – which form phase 2 of the Council’s 5-year Housing Delivery plan – will include new build family homes and apartments, over a third of which will be bungalows as well as a variety of detached and semi-detached homes.

Development of the houses will take place at a variety of locations including:

The (Former) Nightingale School, Balby

The (Former) Adwick Depot, Adwick

King Edward Road, Balby (Former archives)

Plantation View, Bessacarr

Springfield Avenue, Hatfield

(Former) Barnburgh House, Edlington

Moor View, Branton

Cabinet member for Housing and Business, Cllr Glyn Jones, said: “As part of the Council House Build Programme, all residents of Doncaster will benefit from the provision of more social housing with affordable rent, this will include family homes along with specific adapted housing for older people and those within our communities with physical disabilities.

“We are currently facing a cost of living crisis and with residents struggling with rising costs, these council homes will focus on affordable rents and energy efficiency whilst also protecting and enhancing the natural environment through sustainable development.

“All the developments will be delivered in a way that meets the needs of our residents but also respects our environment, with the aim to deliver new, well designed, energy efficient and affordable homes that match needs across the Borough.”

The phase 2 developments (Estimated to cost approximately £25m) will be funded as part of the Housing Revenue Account Programme (HRA), with additional funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority through the Brownfield Housing Fund. Potential additional funding will come through the Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme.

The five-year Housing Delivery Plan – which was approved by Cabinet in January 2021 – aims to deliver more council housing, through the Council House Build Programme (CHBP) and via s106 Planning Agreements – all by 2025.

The programme will deliver new build homes on council owned sites and where further opportunities arise – with Phase 1 of the CHBP already underway.

The plan delivers on and matches many of the Council’s Great 8 priorities – including building opportunities for healthier, happier and longer lives, as well as creating safer, stronger, greener and cleaner communities where everyone belongs.

For more information on the Council’s Housing Strategy – visit https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/housing/our-housing-strategy-2015-2025