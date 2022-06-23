Council flies the flag for Armed Forces Day

Eden District Council is marking Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday 25 June.

Armed Forces Day commemorations began on Monday 20 June when the Armed Forces Day flag was raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country, including the Eden District Council offices at Penrith Town Hall.

Armed Forces Day is an annual event, providing the nation with a dedicated day for people to come together to show their appreciation and support for members of the Armed Forces, including currently serving troops, service families, reservists, veterans, members of the ex-service community and cadets.

Councillor Henry Sawrey-Cookson, Eden District Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “As a former serviceman myself, I am honoured to have recently been nominated as the Armed Forces Champion for Eden District Council.

“The Council created the role of Armed Forces Champion to highlight its appreciation and support for those men and women who have served in our armed forces, past and present. I look forward to celebrating and giving voice to those who serve and have served in the military, especially those veterans who now play such a vital part in our civilian communities.

“Eden District Council is proud to fly the flag in honour of Armed Forces Day, which symbolises the contribution the Armed Forces have made, and continue to make to ensure our country’s freedoms and security.”

For more information about Armed Forces Day visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk/

