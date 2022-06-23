Devon Windrush Flag has been raised tonight



“The UK is a country that has been improved and significantly shaped by migration and the Windrush Generation and their children and grandchildren have made a notable and positive impact.

“From 1948 British Rail and London Transport for instance recruited almost exclusively from Jamaica and Barbados while the NHS would not have been able to meet Britain’s health needs without the contribution of people from overseas.

“West Indian women were invited to train here as nurses and by 1955 there were recruitment agencies in 16 British colonies. Even today, that tradition continues.

“And I think it is a fitting moment to also pay tribute to the many health and social care staff who during the Covid-19 pandemic lost their lives, a pandemic that disproportionately affected staff from African, Caribbean and South Asian backgrounds.

“We have much to thank them for.”