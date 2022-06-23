Exeter photographic exhibition at Maketank highlighting refugee crises

A photographic exhibition highlighting refugee crises over the last 90 years is on display in Exeter to commemorate Refugee Week.

Maketank, in Paris Street, has partnered with Amnesty International Exeter to host an extended version of I Welcome, an exhibition of pictures from Amnesty and Magnum Photos. It is open until July 2.

The exhibition includes images of refugee crises around the world since 1937, including Vietnam, Chechnya, Bosnia, Iraq, Syria and Ukraine.

Maketank has curated a section of the exhibition covering the current refugee crisis in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, photographed by Constantin and Vlada Liberova.

The exhibition is part of Amnesty’s I Welcome campaign, which calls on the UK to share responsibility in responding to the refugee crisis, including by providing safe and legal routes for refugees to find sanctuary here.

The campaign also highlights the many acts of welcome and solidarity towards refugees from local communities across the country.

Maketank opened in Exeter in 2019 and has provided space for artists in crisis and events for people to celebrate their cultural heritage.

It supported Yalla Theatre in their work facilitating Syrian and other refugee children and women in making theatre together.

Maketank currently provides studio space for five Ukrainian artists and creative people, and is working to provide more space for refugees.

It partnered with the Devon Ukrainian Association to create the Conversation Café as a welcome hub for Ukrainians and a place to learn more about Ukraine.

The exhibition at Maketank, 5 Paris Street, is now open, and runs from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, until Saturday 2 July.