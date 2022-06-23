How to create E-mail accounts without a phone number

Trying to create an email account without a phone number is very challenging, and yet, many businesses and employments want to communicate electronically with customers. One possible solution is to use a virtual phone number for SMS verification.

Virtual numbers are a great way to create an email account without having your own phone number. If you’re looking for a way to keep your personal information private, or just don’t want to use your phone number for something like a business email address, a virtual number might be the solution for you.

We’re going to show you how easy it is to set up an email address using a virtual number. But first, let’s look at what a virtual phone number is and analyze its benefits.

What is a virtual phone number for account activations?

A virtual phone number is a not physical number, but rather an internet-based service that allows you to receive SMS online from anywhere in the world. You can use your virtual number anywhere there’s an internet connection, including on your computer, tablet, and Smartphone.

Virtual numbers are great for people who don’t want to give out their personal phone numbers or don’t have easy access to a landline.

Main benefits of virtual phone numbers

The main benefit of virtual numbers is that they allow you to keep your personal information private. If you need a new phone number for work or other reasons, for instance, but don’t want people knowing your real one, a virtual number can help protect your privacy.

Virtual numbers are also useful if you need multiple numbers at once — a common scenario among freelancers and businesses that need to have a lot of accounts in email services, messengers or social networks. Whether it’s for mass SMS mailings or other promotional activities, or just for creating business accounts, like WhatsApp or Facebook etc.

Virtual numbers are easy to set up and use, which means they can be used on any device with an internet connection. That includes laptops, desktops, tablets and Smartphone’s — so you can receive SMS online anywhere.

Virtual phone numbers are affordable. You will pay less than $0.05 per SMS for a virtual number.

How to get a virtual phone number for Email verification

SMS-man is a trusted global provider of online phone numbers to receive SMS online. It has private phone numbers for SMS from more than 300 countries. With SMS-man, you can receive messages from any application or website and bypass phone number verification in minutes.

With this website, you can easily create unlimited online accounts for Outlook, AOL, Yandex Mail, Gmal, Mailgun, Protonmail etc.

Everyone can use a virtual phone number to create account for any email services and more different applications or sites. Guide to get a virtual phone:

Click on “Sign up” in the upper right corner and enter your real email address and a strong password. Then all you have to do is confirm your account in the email you receive and you’re good to go. Now you can proceed to get your phone number. Add funds to your balance in the “Payment” tab by using an option that works for you — MasterCard/VISA, Cryptocurrency, PayPal and many more are available. Select one of the countries for your virtual phone number on the main page. After selecting the country of your number, you need to select the service from which you are going to receive SMS. The site includes such e-mail services as Outlook, AOL, Yandex Mail, Gmal, Mailgun, Protonmail and others. Choose one of them. Now click on the “Buy” button next to the selected service. Copy the purchased virtual number and use it to register with the desired email service. After sending an SMS to the virtual number, go back to SMS-man and copy the verification code received to complete registration.

That’s it, in just 6 simple steps you have registered a new mailbox. This way you can register accounts every day and forget about buying additional SIM cards forever.