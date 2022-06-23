New jobs available at council recruitment event

A number of jobs with Hartlepool Borough Council are up for grabs at a recruitment event taking place next month.

Would you like to work a couple of hours each lunchtime helping to make and serve meals to pupils in one of our schools? Or join a cleaning team working early morning or late afternoon in one of our office buildings or schools across the town? Or perhaps you could assist children and vulnerable adults as they are transported to a variety of venues across the North East.

If you think you might be interested in one or more of the above roles we would love to meet you and discuss opportunities on offer at our Recruitment Event taking place on Friday 8th July 2022, 10am-2pm, Community Hub (Central Library), 124 York Rd, Hartlepool, TS26 9DE.

We have a number of part time cleaning, catering and passenger assistant positions becoming available in September 2022. All roles will initially commence on a casual employment basis but there is potential for progression to a permanent contract arrangement. All new employees appointed will receive appropriate support and training in their roles and will be paid either £9.79 or £10.19 per hour depending on the position. Further details of the employment contracts on offer will be explained at the Recruitment Event.

To enable us to take forward your interest at the event, you must bring with you:-

1 x photo ID (e.g. passport, driving licence etc.) plus proof of change of name such as a Marriage Certificate if applicable, and

2 x proof of address documents e.g. bank statement, utility bill etc. dated within the last 3 months, and

The name, address, email and telephone contact details of 2 referees who we could contact (one must be your present employer or most recent employer if you are not currently working), and

Details of your full employment history to insert into the application form. Prepared CVs that contain this information would be welcome.

If, following an informal discussion you’re interested in working for us, we agree you could be a suitable candidate and you have brought along the documentation specified above, we’ll give you a simple job application form to complete. If possible, we will then also conduct an informal interview with you on the day.

Hartlepool Borough Council is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults. Therefore all applicants who are successful at interview stage will then also be required to undertake an enhanced criminal records check via the Disclosure & Barring Service.

Jeff Mason, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Strategic Policy and Facilities Management Manager, said: “We understand that finding work can be incredibly difficult and we hope this event will help people who want to work with us to meet the team and get more information about the jobs on offer with the council.”

“There are a variety of different roles available and if you’re looking for work, then I would certainly recommend coming along.”