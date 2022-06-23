Podcast: Calculating risk, Black founders, and Beatrix Potter’s nature | Imperial News

In this edition: Calculating risk in business, Black-heritage founders and entrepreneurs, and Beatrix Potter’s fascination with nature.

News: Omicron immunity and ancient coral reefs – We hear about new research that shows the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is not good at boosting the immune system against further infection, and explore a new expedition that will study ancient coral reefs to learn more about past climate change.

Calculating risk – We chat to Dr Enrico Biffis about his career calculating risks in businesses, including how his current work intersects with sustainability and environmental risks, from the threat of climate change to the opportunity of reforestation.

Black & Found – We meet the host of a new Imperial Enterprise Lab podcast called Black & Found, which explores the stories of Black heritage founders and their ventures, and hear a few teasers for the latest episodes.

The art and science of Beatrix Potter – At the Great Exhibition Road Festival, we meet the curator of the new Beatrix Potter exhibition at the V&A, exploring the great author and illustrator’s love of nature and interest in science and conservation.

The podcast is presented by Gareth Mitchell, a lecturer on Imperial’s MSc Science Communication course and the presenter of Digital Planet on the BBC World Service, with contributions from our roving reporters in the Communications and Public Affairs Division.