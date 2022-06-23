Remembering the Roma Gypsies – Dorset Council news

Dorset Council will be flying the Roma Flag at County Hall from 23 to 30 June this year in commemoration of the deaths of all the Roma and Sinti murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz.

More than 200,000 Roma and Sinti were murdered or died as a result of starvation or disease. Many more were imprisoned, used as forced labour or subject to forced sterilisation and medical experimentation.

The Roma heritage can be traced way back to North India from where they fled due to persecution and moved across Europe, including the UK.

The Chair of Kushti Bok, Betty Smith Billington commented that they are proud that Dorset Council recognises their largest ethnic minority by flying the Roma flag,

Cllr Val Pothecary, Leader of Dorset Council, said: “The Gypsy and Traveller community are our largest ethnic minority in rural Dorset, so I’m delighted to see the Roma flag raised at County Hall in Dorchester this week.

They are part of the rich, diverse community we have here in Dorset, and we are proud to fly their flag. If you want to find out more about the Gypsy and Traveller community feel free to attend a Gypsy Roma Traveller History Event, in Dorchester on 26 June.

As a council we strive to address inequalities for people who are disadvantaged or treated less favourably based on their race, sex, disability, age, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, sexual orientation or religion/belief.

“We are committed to supporting all of our communities.”