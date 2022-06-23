SEC Adopts Rules to Require Electronic Filing for Investment Advisers and Institutional Investment Managers

The Securities and Exchange Commission today adopted amendments to require certain documents filed by investment advisers, institutional investment managers, and certain other entities to be filed or submitted electronically. The amendments also make technical amendments to modernize Form 13F and enhance the information provided. The amendments are intended to promote efficiency, transparency, and operational resiliency by modernizing how information is filed or submitted to the Commission and disclosed to the public. Electronic filings will be more readily accessible to the public and available on websites in easily searchable formats.

“In a digital age, it is important for filers to have easy, online methods to submit information to the Commission, and where appropriate for investors to have easy, online access as well,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Electronic filing, as opposed to paper filing, makes this submission and disclosure more efficient, transparent, and operationally resilient. In light of this, these amendments benefit filers, investors, and the SEC.”

Electronic filing capabilities have helped address logistical and operational issues raised by the spread of COVID-19. Expanding electronic submission will allow the Commission and filers to navigate more effectively any future disruptive events that make the paper submission process unnecessarily burdensome, impractical, or unavailable.

With the exception of the amendments to Form 13F, the new rules and form amendments will be effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. The amendments to Form 13F will be effective on January 3, 2023. The Commission is providing a six-month transition period to provide filers with adequate time to prepare to submit these documents electronically.