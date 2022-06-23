The NHS Big Tea comes to Waterside

Member of the public and University students and staff can settle down for ‘lunch on the lawn’ and raise a little cash for local health charities, as Waterside hosts an NHS Big Tea event.

The NHS Big Tea is being held across the nation, with tea parties and lunches to raise funds to support NHS staff, patients, and volunteers.

This year, the Big Tea for the town comes to Waterside as the Faculty of Health, Education and Society (FHES) are organising a gathering on Tuesday 5 July between 10am and 2pm on the lawn between the Senate and the Learning Hub buildings.

We are helping raise funds for two NHS Northamptonshire charity appeals; Twinkling Stars for bereavement suites at Kettering General Hospital, and a children’s play area for Northampton General Hospital.

Activities on the day will include a ‘name the teddy’ contest, a raffle and a tombola for prizes such as a Northamptonshire County Cricket Club signed shirt and Cobblers Match Day tickets for the new season.

Other prices include a Saints signed rugby ball, £25 Waterside restaurant voucher and a 6-month Trilogy Gym membership.

Music will be provided by a special guest from FHES, and staff and students are welcome to drop by and say hello or bring their lunch and join us on the lawn.

For those who want to make a healthy drink costing just £1 on the day, there will be a ‘smoothie bike’ – an exercise bike linked to a blender – with the ingredients already donated.

Julie Gardner is one of the FHES Faculty team who has helped organise the event. She said: “The NHS Big Tea is a great opportunity to show support for some great charity projects and we’re very proud the Northamptonshire Health Charity has chosen Waterside campus for their event.

“We’ve ‘ordered’ good weather for the day and look forward to welcoming everyone for a fun event that is all for a good cause.”