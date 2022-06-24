5 Signs of a Reliable Solar Panel Installation Company

At present, only around 4 percent of US homes are powered by solar energy. But with so many advantages to installing solar panels, industry experts expect this figure to triple by 2030.

If you’re considering going solar too, you’ll need to find an experienced and reliable solar panel installation company to turn your green energy dreams into a reality. But that means knowing what qualities to look out for to ensure the best results.

Keep reading to learn what makes the best solar panel installation service around!

Professional Online Presence

A company’s online presence can tell you a lot about the kind of image they want to project.

Gimmicky banners and flashing lights might get your attention. But it’s easy to see through these kinds of websites, and the shady solar panel companies they represent. Likewise, no online presence at all is a definite red flag.

Instead, you should look for a professional-looking solar panel installation company website with all the relevant info you need to consider them for the job.

Industry Experience

While there are many new companies installing solar panels with great expertise and care, experience always goes a long way.

Solar panel installation professionals who’ve worked on all kinds of properties with all kinds of homeowners are better able to understand and work to your needs and requirements. And, with years of experience comes the foresight necessary to anticipate issues and overcome them with ease.

Licensing and Insurance

Even if you have a good feeling about a company, it’s vital to make sure that you only work with a solar panel business that has the proper licensing and insurance coverage to work in your local area. If not, any mistakes they make or damage they cause may not be covered and you’ll likely end up paying for repairs out of your own pocket.

Availability and Communication

Due to an increasing number of US power outages and the resulting interest in green energy, many solar panel installation companies can be fully booked for weeks or even months in advance. Regardless, they should still reply to your messages within a certain time frame.

Having to wait weeks for a callback or an estimate is a very bad sign. After all, if they treat you this way before they have your business, what will they be like once they’ve got it? Remember, companies with bad communication practices only ever get more elusive, especially if you have a problem or complaint.

Honesty and Trustworthiness

It’s not uncommon for homeowners to make mistakes when installing solar panels. And often, this is because the company that installed them was dishonest or gave bad advice.

For example, not all roofs can handle solar panels. If that’s the case with your home, you want a company that advises you on how to reinforce your roof to prepare it. Other companies install cheap solar panels as a way to cut costs, or insist on excessive solar panel spending to boost their commission.

The only way to avoid also making these kinds of mistakes is to choose an honest and trustworthy company that tells it to you straight from the start.

Solar Panel Installation Company

As this quick guide shows, choosing a reliable solar panel installation company can be tough.

But now you know what qualities to look for, it should be easier to find an installation service that meets your requirements and more!

