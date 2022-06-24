8000 UCAS guests set to arrive on campus

The annual UCAS exhibition for the East of England is back on the road for the first time since the pandemic, returning to the University of Bedfordshire for the 7th time.

More than 8,000 people – 175 coaches worth – are expected to attend during the highly anticipated two-day event, hosted at the University’s Bedford campus (Pollhill Avenue, Bedford, MK41 9EA) on the 27th and 28th June.

Open from 9.30am to 2.30pm each day, groups from schools and colleges, as well as general members of the public, will be arriving from across Bedfordshire and the surrounding counties – including Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Buckinghamshire.

During the two-day UCAS summer exhibition, hundreds of universities, further education colleges, apprenticeship providers and employers from across the UK will be hosting stalls and activities to help attendees get a taste of which future path they might like to take.

Visitors will be able to enjoy and take part in a variety of activities, such as student talks, course and career demonstrations, Q&As and seminars on more than 70 different subject areas. There will also be a ‘demo zone’ featuring the likes of CPR demonstrations, mock crime scenes and e-sport tasters, as well as ‘live’ UCAS application clinics and personal statement workshops.

The University of Bedfordshire will also be entertaining guests with a mini music festival throughout the event, presenting musical talent from local bands, performers and schools.

After successfully hosting the UCAS exhibition at the University back in 2019, the Covid pandemic meant that the 2020 and 2021 fairs had to be hosted online.

David Seaton, Assistant Director for Student Recruitment & Admissions, commented: “It’s fantastic to be back working with UCAS to bring this mammoth event to life in-person again after a couple of years off. Students and staff from the University of Bedfordshire always have so much fun during these fairs, meeting new faces and showcasing what our institution has to offer.”

As hosts of the event, student ambassadors and staff from across the University will be on hand to answer questions about Bedfordshire’s many course options, give prospective students insight into university life and offer visitors guided tours of the Bedford campus.

David added: “We’re so pleased that UCAS chose to host their summer exhibition with us for another year, as it gives us a brilliant opportunity to showcase our campus facilities and all our courses to prospective students and their families, guardians and teachers.”

Bedfordshire’s friendly admissions team will also be on site each day to provide general application advice and register anyone who is interested in applying to study at the University via Clearing.

The University of Bedfordshire’s admissions team can also be contacted Monday to Friday on 01582 743500 or by emailing admission@beds.ac.uk. Open Days can also be booked online.

To register for the 2022 summer UCAS exhibition and to discover future UCAS events, visit: www.ucas.com/events