Bradford College achieves FE College of Sanctuary Status!

Bradford College received fantastic news this week when it was informed it successfully met all criteria to become an official FE College of Sanctuary. This is the first time a College in Yorkshire has received this status from the City of Sanctuary UK.

This well-respected title recognises the exceptional level of assistance the College – and especially the Adult and Community department – provide to some of the most vulnerable learners seeking sanctuary in the city. The team works extremely hard to ensure an outstanding wrap-around support package is always available.

Help on offer includes ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes, support for those who have experienced trauma, coaching to help students overcome specific barriers to learning, as well as helping individuals to develop the skills and confidence to apply for jobs, take part in job interviews, and succeed in the workplace.

Alina Khan, Vice Principal – Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion at Bradford College, said:

“We’re thrilled to have been notified about achieving the award, especially given that it’s Refugee Week and with World Refugee Day taking place on 20 June. Refugee Week is a national festival which celebrates and acknowledges the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

“Refugee Week’s vision is for refugees and asylum seekers to be able to live safely within inclusive and resilient communities, where they can continue to make a valuable contribution. The College feels extremely privileged to be partnered with such an amazing organisation and to be recognised in this way.”

This success follows news that Bradford College is supporting up to 40 Ukrainian refugees who found sanctuary in Bradford. The refugees attend three classes to support language and employment skills.

The project is a result of a partnership between Bradford Council, Bradford College, and the Ukrainian Club on Legrams Lane. The already well-established Ukrainian community in Bradford have helped identify the individual needs of newly-arrived refugees.

Ukrainian refugees are also benefitting from training in specialisms like health and social care and hospitality.

The College’s Jo Cox Sanctuary Café provides a venue for refugees from around the world to experience the preparation of fresh food to sell to the public while gaining qualifications and social skills.