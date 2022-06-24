Cashless parking and season ticket price freeze among Car Park improvements

Date published: 23rd June 2022

North Norfolk District Council is undertaking a programme of maintenance on our car parks across the District, representing significant investment into our local parking infrastructure to better serve residents and visitors.

The upgrades and improvements include the replacement of obsolete ticket machines with machines that are optimized for contactless payments, making it quicker and easier to pay for parking, and a season ticket price freeze to benefit local residents and businesses.

At the same time the price of season tickets has been frozen again this year. This means they represent even better value for money for local residents.

To purchase a season ticket, please visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/parking

The Council’s parking provision is now as flexible as possible with the integration of app-based parking through the ParkingOps app, available on iOS and Android.



Through the app, you can purchase a virtual parking ticket and extend your parking time – all without a physical ticket to display and having to return to a ticket machine.

The Council also provides 40 Electric Vehicle Charge Points, situated in 6 of our towns, to provide vital charging facilities for the increasing number of electric vehicles in North Norfolk, with plans to increase this provision over coming years.



NNDC are proud to provide a substantial, good quality car parking service, which is an essential provision for the Council and a vital facility for local residents and visitors.

Throughout the summer season, NNDC’s car parks are heavily used – in Summer 2021, over 850,000 users parked across the Council’s car parks.

From 5 July 2022, the cost of parking will have to increase marginally across all NNDC car parks to cover the increasing cost of repair and maintenance, and support our non-statutory services such as public conveniences, parks and playgrounds.

The Council has not increased its car parking charges since 2016 and aims to keep the cost of parking as low as possible for the customer.

Car parks are classified by use, Standard, Coastal and Resort tariff bands. New prices are as follows:

Standard 50p for 30 minutes £1.20 for first two hours then 80p per hour 24 hours £6 Weekly ticket £24.00

Coastal 60p for 30 minutes £1.80 per hour 24 hours £8.50 Weekly ticket £34.00

Resort 60p for 30 minutes £1.50 for first hour then £1.20 per hour 24 hours £8.50 Weekly ticket £34.00

Holt Country Park £2.30 per day







Coach parking will rise to £6 for 4 hours / £12 for 24 hrs.

Full details of prices and car park classifications can be found on the Councils website or via the updated car park tariff signs.

Cllr. Eric Seward, portfolio holder for Finance & Assets said:

‘This is yet another case of welcomed investment by the District Council to improve its properties. It will bring a modern and flexible method of payment for the many users of our car parks’.

For regular users of the car parks, the Season Tickets will not be rising in price and remain good value for money, helping to spread the cost.

The 3-hour ‘shopper’ season ticket starting at £16 and 24-hour long stay season tickets starting at £66. Through the 3 hour season ticket, one shop a week works out to £1, with a saving of £2.90 per visit.

The 12-month season tickets offers 24 hour parking from as little as 55p per day, with the shoppers season tickets offering short term parking for less than 20p per day.

Our season ticket price allows parking across the district and can accommodate up to two vehicle registration numbers to give greater flexibility.

Parking for: 3 months 6 months 12 months

3 hour parking £16.00 £31.00 £56.00

24 hr parking £66.00 £122.00 £204.00









To find out more please visit our website car park pages or contact our customer service team.

To purchase a season ticket, further information is via the following link Season Ticket information.