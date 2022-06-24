City College Norwich | Awards celebrate outstanding Apprentices and Apprenticeship employers



7th June 2022

City College Norwich and Easton College have celebrated the stand-out successes amongst hundreds of Apprentices who completed their Apprenticeship training with their employers, supported by the college, over the past 12 months.

Our 2022 Apprenticeship Awards, held in the Green Room at Easton College, highlighted outstanding achievements by Apprentices and Norfolk employers spanning an incredibly wide range of sectors and Apprenticeship Standards.

The award for Overall Apprentice of the Year went to Jessica Sprules, who completed her hospitality apprenticeship with Halesworth Golf Club.

Nellie’s Nursery, meanwhile, was presented with the award for Overall Contribution to Apprenticeships.

Many congratulations to all our award-winning Apprentices and employer partners, and to our Apprenticeship Assessors who work so hard to support these achievements.

2022 Apprenticeship Award winners

Apprentice awards

Service Industries Apprentice of the Year (Hairdressing and Hospitality) – Jessica Sprules, Halesworth Golf Club

Health Apprentice of the Year (Clinical, Adult Care and Dental) – Amy Southwell, Norfolk Community Health and Care

Land-Based Services Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Edward Chapman, GEngineering

Business Apprentice of the Year – Emma Joslin, Norfolk County Council

Agriculture Apprentice of the Year – Thomas Brown, R J Ambrose

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year (HR, Accountancy, Insurance and Management) – Cheyanne Bloomfield, Excel Mortgage Services

Digital Apprentice of the Year (JCP, Digital Marketing, IT and Software) – Nathan Bygrave, Green Jellyfish

Construction Apprentice of the Year (Electrical Installations, Plumbing and Gas) – Gracie Symon, Broadland Housing Association

Construction Apprentice of the Year (Bricklaying, Carpentry, Property Maintenance and Civil Engineering) – Thomas Allen, Broads Authority

Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Oskars Bricis, Anglian Home Improvements

Childcare, Education and Early Years Apprentice of the Year – Olivia Allison, Childerwood Nursery

Higher Education Apprentice of the Year – Joseph McNeill, Flagship Group

Overall Apprentice of the Year – Jessica Sprules

Employer awards

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year (Small) – Nellie’s Nursery

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year (Medium) – Long Stratton Medical Partnership

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year (Large) – Lotus Cars

Overall Contribution to Apprenticeships – Nellie’s Nursery