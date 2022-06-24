Council raises awareness of Covenant for Armed Forces Day

Gloucestershire County Council staff will come together with partners to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday 25 th June 2022 at Gloucester Docks.

The council’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Andrew Gravells will be attending the local celebration along with councillors and council officers to promote the Armed Forces Covenant and support available to those who serve.

Councillors from Gloucester City Council, Cheltenham Borough Council will also be in attendance, along with the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).

Through its membership, Gloucestershire County Council has made a commitment to the wider Armed Forces Covenant, to support the Armed Forces community within Gloucestershire.

The Covenant is an agreement which aims to encourage local communities to support the Armed Forces community in their areas and encourages the Armed Forces community to help and support the wider community. It also promotes understanding and awareness among the public of issues affecting the Armed Forces community.

Cllr Andrew Gravells, Armed Forces Champion for Gloucestershire said:

“It’s an honour to be able to attend this event as Armed Forces Champion for Gloucestershire and promote the Covenant.

I look forward to meeting members of the Forces to celebrate the day and thank them for all they have done for our country.

We must never forget those who make the ultimate sacrifice, putting their lives on the line to protect us. That’s why I’m committed to making sure people who serve know what support is available to them and their families.”

