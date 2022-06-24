Doncaster countdowns to Armed Forces Day celebrations

Doncaster is counting down to National Armed Forces Day on Saturday 25th June, 11am-5pm and inviting residents to take part in celebrations to honour the Armed Forces Community, past and present.

Celebrations will get underway with a military parade which will start from Sir Nigel Gresley Square at 11am. The parade will make its way through the city centre and pass the Mansion House before ending at Doncaster Market Square.

From 11.30am onwards, there will be interactive and information stalls, exhibits, live music and entertainment in the Market Square including The Bowkers, Scotty’s Heroes assault course, a vehicle display from Royal Logistic Corps 150 Regiment 219 Transport Squadron, free face painting and opportunity to learn to hand jive with DN4Dance.

There will be a chance to meet your local Armed Forces and an opportunity to share memories with veterans.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to come together to express our appreciation and gratitude to our brave servicemen and women.

“Doncaster is very proud of its armed forces community and everyone is welcome to attend the event on Saturday in recognition of our Armed Forces’ selfless contribution and all the sacrifices they have made and continue to make.”

To find out more about the support and services available for Doncaster’s Armed Forces Community, visit Support for our Armed Forces Community