Education Inclusion Strategy and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Strategy approved by cabinet

Plans to improve the way children and young people are supported in their early years, school years and into adult life have been approved by county council’s cabinet.

The Education Inclusion Strategy and Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Strategy set out a blueprint for how the council intends to improve the outcomes and life experiences of children and young people as they move into adulthood.

The number of children who need help and support because they have Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) or they struggle to cope with life at school, continues to rise.

Earlier this year Gloucestershire County Council ran a five-week public engagement exercise to seek views on the draft plans which set out the vision of how to deliver services from 2022-2025. Those giving feedback were asked to consider the council’s vision for SEND and Inclusion, its proposed ways of working and the priorities set out within strategies.

Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, skills and bus transport said: “It was important that we engaged with those people who have the knowledge, insight and experiences of our parent/carers as well as those working across education, health and social care.

“The feedback has been collated and has helped shape an action plan to clearly set out what will be delivered. This means progress can be measured and published. The aim of the strategies is to remove barriers so we can ensure that all children and young people access education and services in a way that enables them to receive the right support at the right time.”

The strategies set out nine priorities and share core messages with the Department for Education’s SEND Green Paper – they include: improving access to education for specific groups, effective working with other agencies, swift access to support when it’s needed and improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

Each of the priorities sets out what the council will do to improve the services and support it offers. This will involve measures such as:

Ensuring schools and other settings receive the consistent advice and support they need

Developing digital solutions to increase collaboration between, parents, schools and other agencies

Adopting a more individual personalised approach to the way the Local Area communicates and provides support for children and young people with SEND

Mapping mental health support services available to children and young people

Both strategies, which include the full list of priorities and the work that will be carried out to embed them can be viewed here