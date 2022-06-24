Face mask guidance updated at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust

Following updated national guidance, the Trust’s policy around wearing face masks has changed.

Guidance for patients

To keep staff and other patients safe, we would ask you to continue to wear a face mask if:

you are coming to A&E, Cardiac and Stroke Receiving Unit (CSRU), Paediatric Decision Unit (PDU), Surgical Assessment Unit (SAU), Eye Casualty, Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) and Labour Ward.

you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID-19.

are entering an area where more vulnerable patients are being treated, e.g. Oncology and Haematology.

you have symptoms of a respiratory illness e.g. high temperature, new continuous cough, loss or alteration to taste or smell, sore throat, blocked or runny nose, sneezing, shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted, aching body, headache or loss of appetite.

All other patients are not required to wear a face mask unless they would prefer to do so.

Guidance for visitors

To keep staff and other patients safe, we would ask you to continue to wear a face mask if you are visiting:

inpatient areas where patients are at high risk of infection due to immunosuppression, e.g. Oncology and Haematology.

you are accompanying patients to A&E, Cardiac and Stroke Receiving Unit (CSRU), Paediatric Decision Unit (PDU), Surgical Assessment Unit (SAU), Eye Casualty, Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) and Labour Ward.

To keep you safe we would ask you to wear a mask if you are advised to do so because the area you are visiting has a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses such as flu or COVID-19.

Karen Bonner, Chief Nurse for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We will continue to have masks readily available at our entrances. I’d also like to provide reassurance that our staff will continue to wear masks when looking after our most vulnerable patients and when treating those with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Some of our staff will continue to wear masks out of personal choice and we ask that you respect their decision to do so. Good hand hygiene is still one of most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other infections, so it is important to continue to thoroughly wash your hands on a regular basis.”