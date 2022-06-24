Fun, Friendship and Fitness at Specsavers Surrey Youth Games 2022 – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Young people from across the county came together at Surrey Sports Park in Guildford on Saturday 18 June 2022 to celebrate the annual Specsavers Surrey Youth Games. Participants enjoyed getting active whilst taking part in a number of sports and activities and meeting other like-minded young people in a friendly setting.

Around 330 6 to 16 years olds from the 11 districts in Surrey – including 36 young people who either live or go to school in Mole Valley – had great fun trying out activities and meeting new people at this year’s Specsavers Surrey Youth Games; the largest multi-sport youth event of its kind in the South East. Free weekly activity sessions had been enjoyed by many young people in Mole Valley since Easter in the lead up to the event, some of whom were not able to attend on the Saturday.

This year’s Games were run very differently, with the main focus being on inclusivity and encouraging young people to try something new, take part and have fun, rather than the more competitive approach in previous years. The 2022 event and activity sessions were firmly aimed at beginners who might not otherwise get the chance to attend clubs or have been inactive because they were put off by the thought of competing against others.

The sessions and activities enjoyed on the day of the event were: girls’ football; inclusive dance; judo; street basketball; swimming; tennis and Go Tri (row, cycle & run).

Councillor David Draper, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, said: “I have heard some fantastic things about this year’s – very different – Specsavers Surrey Youth Games. I am delighted to see that this new direction has successfully encouraged young people who had previously been unable to participate, to get involved with the event. It is so vitally important to engage with and inspire people, whatever their age, to take part in one or more activities for the benefit of their health and wellbeing. If one of the barriers that stands in the way of young people taking part in sport is the competitive nature of it all, then it seems only right to shift the focus away from that element.”

For the latest sporting opportunities and initiatives in Mole Valley, visit molevalley.gov.uk/sport.