Harrogate garden designer wins silver at BBC Gardener’s World Live and donates winning garden to Harrogate Hospital

Harrogate District Hospital has received an incredible donation of over 200 plants from The Northern School of Gardening and Grant Horticulture which were used in their award winning entry at BBC Gardeners World Live.

Originally, the plants were part of the Living the Wild Life Beautiful Border display designed by Charlotte Jones, created to show how small outdoor spaces can be transformed into naturalistic havens.

This is the first show garden for garden designer Charlotte Jones, who at twenty-one is currently studying for her Masters in Landscape Architecture at Sheffield University and is working her year-in-industry with Grant Horticulture and The Northern School of Gardening.

“Garden design is at the very heart of our business. With the pandemic behind us what better way to showcase our talents, in particular our young designer Charlotte Jones, than with a show garden at BBC Gardener’s World Live,” commented Dean Bolton-Grant, Managing Director of Grant Horticulture and founder of The Northern School of Gardening.

“We worked closely with Johnsons of Whixley who kindly donated the plants for our Beautiful Border garden, affording us the opportunity to support Harrogate District Hospital with the gift of the plants which we hope will bring patients and staff a little joie de vivre during their day”, explained Bolton-Grant.

“Congratulations to The Northern School of Gardening and Grant Horticulture on their Silver Merit award at BBC Gardeners World Live. We were delighted to sponsor the garden with plants to the value of almost £2,000 and are glad to be donating the plants to our local hospital in Harrogate. We look forward to seeing the plants in the ground and hope they bring joy to staff, patients and visitors for many years to come,” said Eleanor Richardson, Marketing Manager at Johnsons of Whixley.

Over three-hundred plants were delivered by Grant Horticulture to Harrogate District Hospital on Monday which have now been replanted across the Harrogate District Hospital site to enrich the area’s biodiversity as well as the experience of staff and visitors.

Yvonne Campbell, Head of Charity and Business Development Project Manager at Harrogate District Hospital said, “On behalf of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity I would like to say thank you to Johnsons of Whixley for this amazing donation and the opportunity to enhance our hospital grounds. The donated plants have been distributed across the hospital to fill our staff and visitor areas with a touch of colour.

“I would also like to congratulate Charlotte Jones and the team at The Northern School of Gardening and Grant Horticulture for winning a Silver Merit for their border design, a huge well done and thank you to everyone involved.”

Grant Horticulture is a garden design company based in Harrogate. The business has grown over the past fourteen years to include an online retail business where gardeners can source sustainably made and built to last gardening products. The Northern School of Gardening was founded by Dean Bolton-Grant in June 2021 to offer gardeners one-day gardening courses based at The Yorke Arms in the heart of Nidderdale.

