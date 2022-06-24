History of changes to famous logos

Have you ever wondered what the well-known logos used to look like? Now it’s really hard to imagine that some very popular emblems and logos looked completely different. Not like we used to see them.You can see photos of the logos on Turbologo. After all, it’s already customary for us to see Pepsi in blue, red and white. We are used to the fact that Coca Cola is red. In this article, you will learn the history of changing the most popular logos.

Change history of famous logos

KFC

Perhaps one of the most popular fast food brands. They are located all over the world. 1952 The first logo was invented. It had the words “Kentucky Fried Chicken” on it, and next to it was a photo of Colonel Sanders. Over time, the logo changed several times.

The KFC abbreviation was first used in 1991, and in 1997 they updated the image of the colonel. The photo was more realistic than before. Only the photo was a little blue. so that people remember who was the first chef of KFC. Only then were the final decisions in the color scheme made.

Pepsi

They were never afraid of rebranding. If you look at history, you can see that Pepsi changed their logo very often. The very first logo was red. With the inscription “PepsiCola”. we are used to.

Gradually, only the font of the logo changed, and the inscription became larger. Then, in 1950, an inscription painted in blue, white and red was placed on the caps of the bottles. After that, the cap itself began to be used as a logo.

In 1962, the name “Pepsi” without “Cola” appeared on the logos. In 2008, the designers made the last amendments, changed the width of the white stripe. Since then, the company has not rebranded.

Apple

The most famous company at the moment. The author of the first logo and the founder of the company was Ronald Gerald Wayne. He is also called the biggest loser of the twentieth century. After all, Ronald sold his part of the shares for a penny. Now his fortune would be a thousand times more.

The original logo was completely different. The logo had an image of Newton, on which an apple was about to fall. But just a year later, the logo was changed. Only the familiar image of a bitten apple, opened in rainbow stripes, remained. This logo existed for 20 years.

And only in 1998, the company became a solid color familiar to us. Since then, the logo has not changed. It is believed that Steven Paul Jobs made this decision based on his love for simplicity.

Chupa-Chups

The founder of the company Enric Bernat wanted to create such a sweet that every child would not get dirty from head to toe after eating it. Many people supported this idea. After all, caramel on a stick is simply brilliant. But there were problems when creating the logo.

The first logo was on a white background, with red letters simply “Chups”. The logo was changed several times, but they never found their zest. Until Salvador Dali got down to business. A well-known artist in just a couple of hours, created the famous drawing that looks like a camomile , with the inscription “Chupa-Chups”.

Starbucks

The most popular coffee chain in the world. You can always go there for delicious coffee, dessert, milkshake. For the famous logo, they chose a siren from a 15th century book. The image showed a siren with two tails, and not quite dressed. smile and look prettier.

The very first logo was brown. The girl was completely different. This logo existed for 16 years.

Only 16 years later, the green color and white stars appeared on the logo. And in 1992, the designers changed the face of the girl, making her more attractive. In 2011, Starbucks decided to radically change the logo. The new logo was missing; white stars. Leaving only a smiling girl. But this did not interfere with the recognition of Starbucks.

Nestle

Many are familiar with the company that produces sweets. The company got its name from its founder, pharmacist Henry Nestle. He decided to use the family coat of arms as a logo. But after 7 years, the logo completely changed. Instead of knightly armor, a bird’s nest appeared in the picture. symbolizes the family and the maternal family. In this form, the logo existed for 100 years. Gradually taking on a more modern shape. The designers even reduced the number of chicks in the picture. Considering that not many families have three children. Since then, the logo has a mother bird and two chicks.

Instagram

Agree, even the most popular brands cannot do without Instagram now. Every self-respecting company has an account on this network. The application itself appeared in 2010. Initially, the first logo looked like a One step retro camera. After a time when the social network gained popularity , the logo was changed. The new icon looked like a camera, lens and viewfinder. The new logo contains: pink, purple, orange, white and yellow. In the future, the company plans to rebrand.

Conclusion

It is not always possible for companies to create a good logo right away. There are only a few such cases. In particular, companies spend 10.20 years looking for a company. But when they find that very logo, it remains forever in people’s memory.