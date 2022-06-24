Major model railway exhibition at Exeter’s Matford Centre

A model railway exhibition will be taking place at Exeter’s Martford Centre at the weekend.

The Exe Model Railway Society 2022 Model Railway Exhibition takes place on Saturday 25 June and Sunday 26 June at Matford Livestock Centre, Matford Park Road.

The exhibition is open on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Admission for adults is £7.50.

There will be more than 30 layouts and demonstrations, and up to 15 trade stands.

The Matford car boot sale will also run as usual on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “The EXE Model Railway Society are pleased to announce that after a gap of two years they will again be staging the annual exhibition.

“They aim to have all popular scales from N to O gauge, steam, diesel, British and continental outline. A warm welcome awaits you in one of the premier model railway exhibitions in the South West.”