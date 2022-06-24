Peace Gardens to host special Covid memorial service

Birmingham’s Peace Garden is to host a special Covid memorial service – open to the public – bringing together the city’s faith leaders to remember those lost on Sunday (26 June).

The event – which is being held in the park, off Bath Row in the city centre – will also be a celebration of thanksgiving for how the city’s diverse communities worked together throughout the pandemic.

While the past two years have been a period of change, grief and uncertainty, Covid also brought community spirit back to the fore – be it clapping for NHS staff and frontline workers, neighbours helping deliver food to the vulnerable and communities coming together in unity.

The hour-long service will begin at 2:30pm and will feature contributions from NHS representatives as well as those of Birmingham’s faith communities, along with the Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands and Lord Mayor of Birmingham.

Cllr John Cotton, Cabinet Member for Social Justice, Community Safety and Equalities, said: “The pandemic saw our city, and the whole country, face unsettling and unprecedented times. It was moving and inspiring to see how our communities helped and supported each other in these challenging circumstances.

“This special service will provide an opportunity to reflect on the past two years and remember those who lost their lives and loved ones to Covid, as well as those who were on the frontline, in particular the NHS, emergency services and community volunteers.

“Birmingham’s response to the pandemic showed the strength of our community spirit and compassion. I know that this spirit will continue to flourish in what promises to be a very special year for our city.”

John Beard, speaking on behalf of the Birmingham Faith Leaders Group, said: “It was very pleasing to see how our city came together to work with different faith communities and those of none to create a community spirit that showed the very best of Birmingham, and the country, during the pandemic.

“This service aims to celebrate those frontline efforts as well as remember those we lost to Covid-19 – and I truly hope to see those community connections grow further so we can work towards common goals together.”

The service is open to the public, however due to the location no seating is available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own.

For those unable to attend this service will be live streamed on the Birmingham Faith Leaders Group Facebook page