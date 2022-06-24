Portland preparing to welcome The Queen’s Baton for Birmingham 2022

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is confirmed to visit Portland here in Dorset early next month during its final journey through England this summer.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Games. In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of showstopping sport nears ever closer.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

On Monday 4 July, Portland will officially welcome the Baton. The baton will leave Lerret Road (just off Victoria square) at 2:40pm. It will then turn into Mulberry Avenue, where the baton will travel up the Coast Path all the way to Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) via the boat yard.

The baton is expected to arrive at the WPNSA by 3pm where it will continue the relay on various vessels in the bay before coming back into the Sailing Academy and is expected to be on its way to Bournemouth around 3:30-4pm at the latest.

Spectators are encouraged to line Lerret Road and Mulberry Avenue as there will be several Baton Bearers positioned along the route. People are then welcome to follow the Baton to the Sailing Academy.

Those travelling by car should use nearby off-street parking and note that restrictions will be in effect along the route and at Hamm Beach Road.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace last October, when The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Batonbearers to carry the Baton as it travelled around the world.

These Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity. Between 40 and 130 Batonbearers will carry the Baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns, and cities during its tour of the country.

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services said:

“Dorset Council is delighted that Portland will welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay in July. The local community will have the amazing opportunity to experience the buzz of the Queen’s Baton Relay and the excitement for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. We’re proud to host this part of the relay and I look forward to seeing people come along to watch and cheer the Batonbearers as they take the Queen’s Baton to the Sailing Academy.”

Phil Batty, Director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen’s Baton Relay, said:

“Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history. And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Find out more about the Queen’s Baton Relay