Success continues for Hartlepool events space

Elephant Rock, the restored outdoor events space on Hartlepool’s historic Headland, has won another top prestigious award.

Elephant Rock won the Value Award at the Constructing Excellence North East Awards which aims to promote and celebrate construction projects across the region.

It comes as the outdoor event space recently won an award for Best Small Project in the Small Category of the ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers) North East awards.

Located on the promenade next to the Heugh Battery Museum, Elephant Rock has been developed by Hartlepool Borough Council. It was designed by the authority’s own in-house teams and local company Seymour Civil Engineering carried out the work on the ground as Principal Contractor.

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Being recognised at the Constructing Excellence North East Awards is another amazing achievement for everyone involved in the project.”

“Winning this award on the back of our previous one is not only an outstanding achievement but a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved to revitalise the historic site.”

Elephant Rock has been created by the restoration of a previous site which was built in the late 1800s to provide a place for civic, community and cultural events.

It incorporated a bandstand and also served as a viewing platform for the historic Elephant Rock which stood a short distance offshore. This was an elephant-shaped limestone rock formed by a combination of coastal erosion and quarrying. Much of it collapsed into the sea following a storm in 1891.

The newly-restored site will host a range of open air performances in the summer season, whilst also being available for commercial hire and use by community groups for events and activities.

Work is currently on-going to develop a programme of events, and further engagement will take place with stakeholders in the local community in the near future.