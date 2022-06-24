Suicide Prevention Network shortlisted for HSJ Patient Safety Awards

The North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System (ICS) is delighted to announce that the region’s Suicide Prevention Network has been shortlisted for Early-Stage patient Safety Innovation of the Year at this year’s Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards, recognising their outstanding contribution to healthcare.

Following two of the toughest years in the health and social care sector, the North East and North Cumbria ICS continues to champion patient safety amidst challenges that the health and social care sector is facing.

The Suicide Prevention Network has been shortlisted despite the tough competition from hundreds of applicants and have been selected based on their ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact that their project has had on patient and staff experiences within the health and/or social care sector.

The network launched in response to the high rates of suicide across the North East and North Cumbria, and the devastating impact of suicide to the individual, family, friends, colleagues and wider community. It aims to do everything possible to reduce suffering, prevent suicides and reduce the impact where this does happen.

Austin O’Malley, Suicide Prevention Lead at the North East and North Cumbria ICS, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for an Early-Stage Patient Safety Innovation of the Year award at this year’s HSJ Patient Safety Awards, shining a light on the collaborative efforts and dedication of our staff members over the last 12 months to successfully implement the Suicide Prevention Network.

“We are committed to delivering improved outcomes for our patients, and to be chosen among the other incredible nominees is a wonderful achievement. This nomination has been a tremendous boost to staff and I am sure it will bolster our continued efforts to improve our services.”

Winners will be selected ahead of the ceremony, which will take place as part of the Patient Safety Congress and Awards in Manchester in September 2022.