The Rand Hasn’t Crashed. Yet. – CAPEX.COM

The South African Rand has slipped to a four-week low as the world holds its breath on decisions to be made by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England’s decisions on whether to raise interest rates.

The answer is almost obvious. Interest Rates will go up. While JPMorgan Chase, the US’ largest bank, predicts an increase of 75 basis points for the federal reserve, local economist André Cilliers at TreasuryOne predicts a more modest 50 basis points.

Emerging Stocks and Crypto Currencies have seen major drops in value amid fears of these rate hikes. The dramatic slowing of the Chinese economy due to stringent lockdowns adds to the concern.

Cilliers says that the South African Rand hasn’t crashed and that we have to consider the strengthening of the US Dollar against other major currencies.

Miguel Rodriguez, Marketing Analyst at Global Brokerage firm CAPEX.COM agrees. “There should be a level of market correction once these rate increases are known and taken into effect.”

“When investors sell off assets in emerging markets they’re converting everything back into US Dollars. This makes it appear like the emerging currencies are losing value, but the reality is that it’s the US Dollar that is strengthening,” he continues.

“President Biden’s administration is under severe pressure to do something about inflation in the United States. Mid-term elections are only a few months away and his ratings are sitting at an all-time low. This could result in the Democratic Party losing both the House and the Senate. What this means is that there will be significant pressure on the Fed to be more aggressive with interest rate hikes to get inflation to drop,” Rodriguez continues.

“In parallel, the Bank of England also has high inflation to deal with. Interest Rate hikes will not only bring down the inflation rate, but also prop up the Pound Sterling against the US Dollar.”

In reaction to the increasing cost of living, Rishni Sunak, the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, has announced payments to about 8 million households struggling with inflation and high energy prices. The first tranche of payments, approximately £326 per household, is expected to be paid out by mid-July, with the second payment of equal value in Autumn 2022.

Such fluctuations in global currencies create massive opportunities for Forex Traders. “Traders welcome volatility in the market. It creates more opportunity to buy in low, and sell out high,” says Edwards.

“But with the increase in opportunities, there’s also a significant increase in risk. Make sure you’re focussed on your investment strategy. It’s tempting to switch back and forth, but this creates even larger risks to the investor,” cautions Rodriguez.

Forex Trading is highly speculative, and while some make good money out of it, there are many who fail and lose their investments. The adage holds: Don’t invest money you can’t afford to lose.

