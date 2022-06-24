Grass is pretty incredible stuff. If the weather gets too hot or too cold, it can enter a state called dormancy. It might look like it’s given up, but in reality, it’s just taking a breather before better weather comes along.

That’s awesome for grass, but pretty terrible for you if you’re running a lawn care company. When the weather turns frigid, your profits can dry up. So what do lawn care companies do in the winter to keep the dollars flowing in?

Read our lawn care guide to see how you can diversify and make it through the colder months!

What Is Lawn Care?

Typically, a lawn care company like My Elite Lawn Care will provide a range of services to keep your lawn in great condition throughout the year. This includes:

Mowing to an agreed schedule

Mulch installation

Fertilizing the lawn

Weed control

Lawn clean-ups – especially in spring and fall

Aeration – creating small holes to oxygenate the roots

Dethatching – removing dead organic matter to keep the lawn healthy

Lawn care advice

They can also take care of other plants that can impact on the lawn. For example, if you have overhanging shrubs, you can ask the lawn care company to prune them as needed. They can also provide lawn care tips, such as watering schedules.

What Do Lawn Care Companies Do in the Winter?

In the winter, your lawn care options are limited but do exist.

First, consider offering a winterizing service. This prepares your customers’ lawns for winter by clearing leaves in late fall so they don’t smother the lawn. It’s also a good time to aerate and fertilize the lawn.

Some lawns can also be reseeded during the fall, depending on the type of grass people have in your area. One last cut will keep the lawn in good shape and stop it from becoming a wildlife sanctuary during the winter.

You can also drain sprinkler systems so they don’t get damaged over winter. Offer to put lawn furniture into storage for customers who can’t do this themselves.

If you’re looking to diversify, consider gutter cleaning. Many homeowners need this after the fall and it doesn’t need a lot of expensive equipment. Pressure washing can also be done at this time of year so that the deck and patio are spring ready.

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of snow, start marketing your snow removal services in late fall. The only investment you’ll need to make it in detachable plows for your trucks and a couple of strong snow shovels.

Survive and Thrive During the Winter Months

There is no single answer to ‘what do lawn care companies do in the winter?’ But with a little forward planning, you can turn your dead time into a profitable time. Always think one season ahead so you’re not scratching your head when the snow starts to fall.

