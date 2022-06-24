Do You Know What Is a Fapiao in China and How to Get One

Doing business in China exposes a business to many optional and mandatory requirements set by the Chinese government and the concerned authorities. However, in the case of foreign operators working in China as a registered organization, they usually face much confusion concerning the use of fapiao in China.

Below we will discuss the fundamental meaning of a fapiao, their types, and why it is necessary for businesses and consumers. The latest section of the article will discuss how businesses can issue this document to their customers upon their request.

So without any further ado, let us get right into the discussion!

Meaning of Fapiao

Same as the concept of a tax receipt, fapiao is also a document that serves as proof that a person has paid for goods or services by a registered Chinese company. This document is a critical component of the Chinese tax system and is mandatory to facilitate business compliance in the country. Businesses must understand the significance of fapiao and acquire it if applicable and necessary. Although possessing fapiao definitely provides added advantages, some businesses usually do not prefer to use it, which ultimately leads to tax evasion.

Why do businesses need Fapiao?

Businesses need to use it for reporting taxable income and other necessary formalities. When an individual completes any given transaction using fapiao, it means that the payment is taxable to the business to which they have paid. Many traders usually prefer cash transactions as, in certain cases, they are not required to declare their total income to the government. This is most common in offline marketplaces, businesses, and vendors, including restaurants, small shops, and taxi owners.

As per the local rules and regulations by the Chinese tax authorities, it is necessary for businesses to use fapiao. It is mandatory because it plays the role of advance tax with reference to the Future sales belonging to a business. In addition, a business must disclose the details to the Chinese tax department and pay the tax on it. Therefore, using fapiao helps in reducing the tax evasions, which is an essential step to achieving economic objectives for the country.

Chinese tax laws use a differentiated invoice and tax receipt system, which is far more integrated than the system other countries follow. China-based businesses use fapiao and fulfill their tax liability upfront every time a transaction takes place rather than declaring the income later. Fapiao is also necessary for individuals so that we can claim business expenses while the businesses can record their business transactions using it. Therefore, it also plays the role of an official record for each transaction belonging to a business.

Why do consumers need Fapiao?

Unlike businesses, consumers may request Fapiao for different reasons. One of the most common reasons for this is the requirement of the accounting department. For example, an employee may get into a situation where they must go out to a business meeting and pay for the supplies they are served. In this case, the accounting department may want to track the record of transactions and treat it as a taxable deduction. For this purpose, they may want to have a look at Fapiao.

Another scenario is where a consumer might need Fapiao if they need to fulfill a certain quota for the same. In this case, using Fapaio can lead to a decrease in the taxable salary belonging to an employee. Therefore, not only will it help keep a record of the transactions, but it will also fulfill the requirements from a consumer’s perspective. Therefore, a consumer may place the request for Fapiao if other parties or departments require them to do so.

Types of Fapiao

Depending on their nature and purpose, fapiaos are divided into two main categories, including the following –

Special Value-Added Tax Fapiao

A value-added tax fapiao is usually ideal for a tax deduction. Therefore, it contains a lot of information belonging to a company, including its tax code, address, telephone number, and bank account information. Furthermore, the amount mentioned in this fapiao can be broken down into taxable and non-taxable items. Therefore, businesses usually use it to keep a track record of the transactions and later use it for a tax deduction while disclosing their income and other significant details to the tax authorities.

General Fapiao

These are not used for fulfilling the responsibilities concerning tax deductions. Typically, the Purchase amount mentioned on any general fapiao is not fragmented into smaller amounts. A general fapiao transaction usually takes place when businesses cannot make a different value-added tax fapiao transaction. Since there are different classes of fapiao, it is always ideal for businesses to check with their financial experts for a better idea of the type they will need to place a request for when paying for a specific set of goods or services.

How to obtain Fapiao

Giving fapiao to a consumer is usually referred to as issuing it to them. However, it is necessary to know that only a Chinese company, particularly a mainland Chinese company, can issue this document to a customer upon their request. Therefore, startups usually are not permitted to issue this document to their customers even after repeated requests. Another important requirement is that the Chinese company must be registered with the local authorities. After fulfilling all these requirements, any registered Chinese company can issue a fapiao to their customers and later use it for the tax deduction, if applicable.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, we can say that the fapiao is an integral part of the Chinese tax system, which acts as a tax receipt and essential accounting voucher for taxpayers. It stands for the legitimacy of their economic actions while dealing with business. The existing businesses registered in China can issue only general and special value-added tax fapiao, out of which the latter is usually ideal for a tax deduction by general taxpayers. Therefore, using fapiao, which is a form of tax receipt in China, offers additional advantages to both the business and the customers requesting it.