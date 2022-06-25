Bradford College Students Launch “Ground-breaking” Disability Documentary

Two Bradford College students hit the headlines this week after launching a ground-breaking documentary on disability and mental health awareness.

Students Harvey Paxton (who has cerebral palsy and is a wheelchair user) and Georgina Jovanovic created the documentary ‘Acknowledge Me’ to spark debate about the thought-provoking topic. Harvey and Georgina’s personal experiences influenced their roles as Director and Assistant Director/Editor respectively. Harvey said:

“Disability and mental health are two subjects which often intertwine. As well as representing myself, I wanted to work with a diverse range of people with varying degrees of struggle and offer them a platform, so they could also feel heard and accepted.

“I aimed to make something which allowed me to open up, as I can sometimes feel quite reserved. The trials and tribulations were all worth it, and I am extremely happy with how everything turned out.”

The friends have just completed Filmmaking and Performance bachelor’s degrees at Bradford School of Art. Georgina said:

“This project offered the chance to make something we believe in. When I saw the opening Harvey had made, I was blown away. His skills as a storyteller, filmmaker and an all-round amazing guy are worth acknowledging.

“As someone who has also struggled with the effects of mental health and disability, I agreed to tell my story. This was featured in the film, which felt empowering. We shared a deep understanding of ourselves, each other, and other people.”

The pair are now looking to screen the piece across venues in the area, make new connections, and explore funding options to develop the project further.