Coventry Music presents the Cultural Cantata – Coventry City Council

Young children from Coventry schools will perform at venues across the city next week as part of a special programme of performances called the Cultural Cantata.

The unmissable programme, which runs from the 27 June – 30 June, will offer these young performers the incredible opportunity to perform at important cultural venues such as Coventry Cathedral and the Warwick Arts Centre.

Created by Kevin Stannard from the Coventry Music Hub, the Cultural Cantata is a musical journey inspired by Coventry’s past. The programme allows audiences to experience and celebrate Coventry’s history through the medium of live music. The musical adventure traces the city’s history from medieval times to the present day and introduces viewers to iconic Coventry figures such as James Starley and Lady Godiva.

The show is running over four nights with each of the performances featuring a new cast of performers from different Coventry schools. More information about the schools performing, alongside the dates and times of each show, can be found on the Coventry Music Hub website.

A few tickets, that will enable you to experience this unique musical extravaganza, are still available. Tickets only cost £5 and can be booked directly from the Coventry Music Hub website.

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “Coventry Music Hub’s Cultural Cantata represents a fantastic opportunity for these young people to get a real feel for what it’s like to perform at a big venue. It’s a brilliant opportunity for them and I’m sure it’ll be a tremendous success.”

”It sounds like a fascinating series of events and certainly offers a chance to engage with this city’s history in a unique manner. So, I encourage you to get your tickets now to support these young talented performers.”

For more about the Coventry Cantata, please visit the Event website.

For all the latest with the Coventry Music Hub, please visit their website: https://www.coventrymusichub.co.uk/