Have your say on NNDC’s Levelling Up bid for Cromer

Date published: 24th June 2022

North Norfolk District Council is applying for the Governments Levelling Up funding which, if successful, would allow the implementation of a regeneration and re-greening of Cromer’s coastline from Runton Road car park towards Happy Valley. This bid is made up of multiple small projects some of which are listed in this questionnaire.

These are outline proposals and will be subject to future public consultation if our bid is successful. The proposals seek to regenerate, renew and through skillful, imaginative design, contemporise key open spaces and facilities while enhancing and enriching the character and heritage of the town.



We are seeking views from both visitors, residents and businesses in the area to gauge what level of support there is for these proposals and your views will form part of the evidence to support the funding application.

The time allowed for the bid submission is very limited so this consultation will run until the 1 July 2022 only.

Fill out our survey on the Cromer Levelling Up bid

A Levelling Up proposal in Cromer will include some of the following elements:

• An exciting regeneration programme for North Lodge Park to include new multi-use function area for public events, activities and seasonal attractions, such as Christmas markets or temporary ice skate rinks in the winter, or children’s activities and health and wellbeing throughout the summer.

• Furthering proposals from Friends of North Lodge Park for pop up concessions, horticultural hub and community shed

• Also considered for North Lodge Park are improved play facilities including potential splash pads, leisure huts and refurbishment of the many shelters.

• Redesign of the landscaping to include more contemporary planting and points of interest in the North Lodge Park area.

• Potential provision of surfaced path for cycles, mobility scooters and walkers from Cromer East Cliff, through Happy Valley and Links Woods to Overstrand Road

• Creation of a new orientation hub for visitors on Runton Road Car Park to include new public toilets, shelter, information points and new coach parking facilities

• Provision of Changing Places facility

• Resurfacing of clifftop walkways, including new lighting and refurbishment of shelters

• Redesigning and enhancement to elements of the popular Runton Road Marrams sunken gardens to provide beautiful, tranquil spaces, sculptures, water features, with hardy, salt tolerant plants and new street furniture (lighting, benches – including ‘Talking Benches’ – shelters, litter bins, and interpretation boards)

• Promenade and clifftop shelter refurbishments

• Replacement of the Marrams Bowling Club Pavilion including new facilities and a concession opportunity

• Enhancements to Cromer’s ‘wild’ East cliff tops, with new planting/management regimes in Warren Woods, Links Wood and Happy Valley

• Green Flag status aspiration for Happy Valley and new wild play area at Happy Valley