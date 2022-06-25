Liveable Exeter wins new Garden Communities funding boost

Liveable Exeter will receive a further £250,000 from the government’s flagship Garden Communities programme.

The funding award is further endorsement of Exeter City Council’s ambitious and innovative Liveable Exeter initiative to address many of the city’s major challenges around transport, carbon and nature, in addition to providing 12,000 new homes, bringing together the City’s vision and Exeter Plan for 2040.

Exeter City Council Leader Cllr Phil Bialyk, said: “Exeter continues to be a place where people want to live and work, and the city is growing fast.

“That’s why Liveable Exeter is so important. It gives Exeter an opportunity to create new homes, jobs and services. It puts people at the heart communities. And it will do it in a way that protects Exeter’s green spaces. It’s important that the public share in this vision.

“Over the coming months people in Exeter will have the opportunity to share their views by engaging with the new Exeter Plan. This document will set out how we need to move forward to achieve Liveable Exeter.”

The Garden Communities programme provides support to Councils to progress long-term housing projects from their earliest stages.

It enables local authorities to recruit specialist staff, undertake the required planning and technical work and receive advice and support from the government’s housing and delivery body, Homes England.

To find out more about Liveable Exeter visit www.liveableexeter.co.uk or follow on social media for the latest updates.