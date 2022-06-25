Nominations open for the Leeds Quality in Care Awards 2022

The awards are open to any individual or service that provides CQC-registered adult social care in a nursing or care home as well as in people’s own homes. Anyone can nominate – a service user, family member, staff member or colleague in another organisation.

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for adult and children’s social care and health partnerships commented:

“These awards recognise and celebrate people’s hard work across the adult social care sector in Leeds. The last couple of years have been particularly challenging, with the global pandemic, and it’s important to highlight the dedication and commitment to excellence of the many individuals and organisations working across the sector.

“Care professionals continue to play a crucial role in providing treatment, care and support for the diverse communities of Leeds. These awards help to acknowledge the work that is taking place and to thank all those involved. This is the second time that we have held these awards, and I was delighted to see the videos of the finalists and the winners last year. They showed the fabulous work that is taking place across Leeds. Being nominated means so much, and I encourage you to make a nomination.”

For more information about the awards or to nominate someone, visit www.leeds.gov.uk/careawards. Nominations are open until 31 July 2022 and the virtual awards ceremony will take place in November 2022.

