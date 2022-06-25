Patient discovery project webinar invitation

The Trust recently undertook a piece of research work with external agency, TPXImpact, aimed at understanding the existing patient pathways for cancer and gynaecology patients. Over a 4-week period a range of research activities were run to learn more about the pathways, key touchpoints and current experience, both from a patient and staff perspective.

The aim of this work was to identify opportunities to improve the communications experience for patients and colleagues. This is also groundwork for determining future system requirements which better support our patient interactions. Thank you to all those who supported the research.

We would now like to invite you to a ‘show and tell’ webinar to share the findings.

Ian Roddis, Interim Chief Digital Innovation Officer for the Trust, and representatives from TPXImpact will walk you through the research carried out. They will share the analysis of the patient journey, the challenges faced for both patients and colleagues, and how this learning has been brought together to inform next steps.

This is a public event open to all Trust colleagues and patients and will be held via Zoom on Thursday 30 June, from 10-11am.

To register, please click on this link: NHS Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust (BHT) Webinar (tpximpact.com)