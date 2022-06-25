Residents set to receive support now future of care homes agreed

Residents of Orchard House in Bishops Cleeve, Westbury Court in Westbury, Bohanam House in Gloucester and The Elms in Stonehouse will be supported in planning and arranging their future care following the decision today to close the four care homes.

Cabinet approved the recommendation after carefully considering feedback from the recent six-week consultation with residents, their relatives and staff as well as the results of engagement with the local care market.

The consultation involved a series of meetings in each of the four homes. In addition to those meetings and an online survey, an independent company also hosted consultation events and provided a separate feedback report which was presented to Cabinet.

Cabinet also approved plans to deliver a new or redeveloped facility on The Elms site in Stonehouse, to provide nursing and residential care. Other sites in areas of the county where there aren’t currently adequate services to meet current or future needs and demand, will also be identified for development to help ensure people can be supported and cared for in their local area.

Mark Hawthorne, Leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Taking the decision to close someone’s home is never easy but, having considered all the information in front of us, it was the right one to make. Understandably the wider market conditions and issues are less important to the residents and families of these homes, but they are matters we must address in fulfilling our duty to support a stable and effective local care market.

“I know residents in these homes will be anxious about the future, but our dedicated social care staff will use all their skills and knowledge to minimise disruption for the residents of these homes. Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation and market engagement.

“It important to remember that part of today’s decision was to invest in new, purpose-built facilities in areas of the county that need them most, helping to ensure care provision in Gloucestershire meets the needs of residents for the years ahead. Work will begin soon to ensure these plans are progressed.”

The cabinet paper can be viewed here.