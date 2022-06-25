WHAT…A…WEEK | Hartlepool Borough Council

#NowIsTheTime – There have been some really amazing announcements for Hartlepool this week.

Ambitious plans for the expansion of the The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool received a huge boost with the announcement that the £3.4 million purchase of the neighbouring Vision Retail Park has been completed. We were delighted to secure the funding from Tees Valley Combined Authority to make this possible.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Finance and Policy Committee agreed that detailed business cases for the redevelopment of the town’s former Wesley Chapel and measures to improve connectivity between The Waterfront and the town centre and Seaton Carew be submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. This means business cases for four of the five Hartlepool Town Deal projects have now been submitted to Government.

Elephant Rock, the restored outdoor events space on Hartlepool’s historic Headland, won another prestigious award at the Constructing Excellence North East Awards.