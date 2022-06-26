Council supports Armed Forces Week

Date published: 24th June 2022

For Armed Forces Week, North Norfolk District Council are pleased to announce that we have been awarded the bronze award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), in recognition for our commitment to the Armed Forces.

As a Council we have signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and have pledged:

“to acknowledge and understand that those who serve and who have served in the armed forces and their families should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve with their lives”

Through this pledge, we are committed to establishing a clear employment pathway for Service Leavers who apply for a job within 24 months of leaving the armed forces.

We also encourage Leisure contractors of NNDC facilities to offer concessions to Armed Forces Personnel and provide free parking for Remembrance Day at the Council run carparks.

Cllr. John Toye, Armed Forces Champion said:

“The members of staff in the council that support our communities have worked extremely hard to ensure that we deliver for serving armed forces personnel their families veterans and cadets in a way that acknowledges their contribution to the life we enjoy.

“Armed forces week is an opportunity to show your support. We should remember that they were a big support for covid vaccination delivery and the contribution they are often called upon to give to help our communities. Please take the opportunity to visit a nearby event and celebrate the great things our armed forces achieve.

“Thank you to them all.”

As part of the Armed Forces Covenant, the Council will support cadet groups around the district, encouraging them to apply to the North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Fund (NNSCF).

The funding panel have recently recommended a grant to the 2534 (Fakenham) Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

With this grant from the NNSCF the air cadet squadron can purchase things such as digital equipment and training to help progress in their development and education.

David Abrahams, Officer Commanding for 2534 (Fakenham) Squadron RAF Air Cadets said:

“We are delighted that NNSCF has given funding to help us to “digitise” the RAF Air Cadets experience. With such a wide catchment area, we need to be able to offer an inclusive training environment to all our Cadets”

“This vital funding will help train our Cadets to be not just better people, but future leaders in the field of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics!”

You can find out more about our support for the Armed Forces here.