Digital Spaces present event to showcase at Coventry libraries – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Libraries are delighted to announce Digital Spaces present.

This will be a two-day showcase of live events that will feature digital activities, artwork and immersive experiences that celebrate Coventry Libraries as places of creativity, community and new perspectives.

Over Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July, Digital Spaces present will give residents of Coventry a chance to experience innovative technologies like virtual reality, immersive audio and creative media, including an opportunity to:

Watch VR180 degree virtual reality films captured by young Coventry creatives and filmmakers Neon8.

Take part in a Google #Tiltbrush art workshop led by immersive artist Sean Rodrigo.

Experience innovative technologies like virtual reality and immersive binaural audio.

Enjoy specially created audio celebrating the libraries of Bell Green, Foleshill and Tile Hill, and their communities.

The event will also see the opening of an immersive exhibition of photography and sounds from three arts projects which will be open to the public until Monday 18 July.

Formed in Foleshill, Foleshill Library: A co-community art project with groups from Broad Street Wellness Junction and supported by Craftspace explored family histories and cultural heritage through jewellery making and craft workshops.

Tile Hill Pride of Places Project, Tile Hill Library: Tile Hill Library worked with The Caravan Gallery to capture ordinary and extraordinary everyday life in Tile Hill and create a physical exhibition of photos and objects tells stories of hat told the story of Tile Hill from the viewpoint of local residents

How Places Feel: Riley Square: Bell Green Library worked with Georgiou and Tolley to deliver audio that captured unheard stories, sounds and music of the local community. A BBC Radio programme created during the project was described by BBC Radio 3’s Alan Davey as ‘a little gem!

Digital Spaces present is the culmination of a Coventry Libraries Project supported by The Space and with funding from Arts Council England and the BFI.

Councillor Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “This event is a fantastic way of developing the city’s digital culture. Digital Spaces present will provide an opportunity for Coventry residents to explore the future of how people create, learn, invent, explore and innovate.

“This type of event is exactly the kind of stimulating experience our city library service should be offering as we move to a more digital future. This promises to be something very exciting we can all look forward to in the city.”

The Space was founded in 2013 by Arts Council England and the BBC and is an independent Community Interest Company. Our mission is to empower the UK’s cultural sector to inspire audiences through digital content and experiences. We support arts, heritage and community organisations, including museums and libraries, to produce digital creative content. We enable them to connect with diverse audiences and visitors, engaging them in digital cultural and creative experiences – whether in person, online or through TV and radio.